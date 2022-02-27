GOP to kick off state convention with Zeldin as the frontrunner

ALBANY — Republicans enter Monday’s state convention buoyed by recent wins and what they believe is their best chance to win the governor’s office in a decade.

Rep. Lee Zeldin of Shirley has secured endorsements from most county chairmen in his bid for the nomination for governor and won a straw poll of the state GOP committee last year, although those endorsements aren’t binding at the convention.

If Zeldin is named the designee, he will likely continue to face opposition from other candidates who say they will collect petitions to force a June primary.

The two-day convention in Garden City also will consider candidates for U.S. Senate, attorney general and comptroller on Monday. Debate and voting for governor and lieutenant governor will be Tuesday.

Republicans believe they have a strong shot at winning the governor’s office despite the Democrats’ better than 2:1 voter enrollment advantage. In August, three-term Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. That left just six months so far for former lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul to assert herself. Republicans are also optimistic because of the 2021 local elections, in which the GOP toppled several Democrats.

Zeldin faces a challenge from Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive, who was the party’s nominee for governor in 2014, and financier Harry Wilson, who entered the fray this month.

The race pits two staunch colleagues of former President Donald Trump — Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani — against two more moderate conservatives — Astorino and Wilson.

"While Lee Zeldin has the most support going into the GOP convention next week, the late entrance by Harry Wilson does shake thing up," said Susan Del Percio, a veteran of state Republican politics. "Wilson is known to many of the county chairs, and if they are being honest with themselves, they would recognize that Harry Wilson is the only Republican that can beat Hochul in November."

"Politics in New York is often unpredictable," Del Percio said, "so I would keep an eye out for some surprises at the convention. And do not rule out some significant endorsements of Wilson."

Political scientist Gerald Benjamin said GOP candidates have to walk a fine line today. To win the Republican base, they must be strongly supportive of Trump, but to win votes beyond that minority of voters, they must distance themselves from the de facto leader of the party.

Zeldin, 42, is in his fourth term in Congress and served four years in the state Senate. A lawyer, he is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves.

He opposes any effort to redirect law enforcement funding to social services that are used in police calls and opposes progressive measures adopted by the State Legislature. including the elimination of cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

"New York’s streets have been turned over to criminals and the consequences are deadly," Zeldin said.

Last week, Zeldin named Alison Esposito, a New York City police officer, to be his running mate. State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy endorsed Esposito for lieutenant governor soon after.

Astorino, 54, of Hawthorne said he’s "the most electable Republican in the general election, and the most likely to deliver the transformative change in Albany necessary to save our state."

As county executive, Astorino said he cut taxes, held spending flat and reduced the workforce.

Wilson, 50, of Scarsdale entered the race Feb. 22 and has the resources to quickly mount a campaign.

"Our state is totally broken," Wilson said. "Rising crime, sky-high taxes, closed schools, corrupt politicians. I've spent my career turning around failing organizations. Let's get this done."

Wilson grew up in the upstate city of Johnstown. He was the 2010 GOP nominee for comptroller, but lost to Democratic incumbent Thomas DiNapoli. Wilson made his fortune by turning out around struggling companies. Wilson was on former Democratic President Barack Obama’s Auto Industry Task Force.

Guiliani, 36, of New York City was a special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration. He is also a contributor to conservative media and had been a pro golfer.

"Crime has spiraled through the roof," Giuliani said at a press event this month.