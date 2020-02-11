SUNY New Paltz orders students to leave amid water concerns

Students at upstate SUNY New Paltz have been ordered off the campus until Sunday in the wake of reports that the local water supply may be unsafe, officials said Tuesday.

“As we continue to await water test results, some of which will not be available until later this week, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our students, the College has decided to cancel all classes that begin at 3:30 p.m. or later today, Tuesday, Feb. 11, and continuing at least until Saturday, Feb. 15,” read a statement posted on the school’s website.

It goes further to say that administrators are "mandating" that all 3,550 resident students leave campus by noon Wednesday while advising international students, and those who have no place to go, to seek help in relocating to temporary housing from officials in the residence halls and international student program.

The exodus comes as the Village of New Paltz on Monday issued an alert reporting a “smell and taste problem in our water,” which local news reports said was similar to kerosene or gasoline. At that time, village officials urged residents to avoid using the water, but later postings said the water was likely safe to use for bathing, washing clothes and cleaning.

But by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the eighth Water Advisory Update said state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation officials had taken samples of the water at various locations, including a water treatment plant, to determine the source of the problem. A result was expected by Wednesday.

“The NYS DOH and DEC are currently investigating reports of a sheen identified this morning at the village reservoirs on the Mountain Rest Road water treatment plant property,” the latest note said. “The state has expedited the testing and we continue to expect results tomorrow.”

The advisory listed locations at village hall and several apartment complexes where residents could get water while the advisory is in effect.

While the college was ordered closed, the advisory noted that secondary, middle and elementary schools in the New Paltz Central School District would be in session.

“New Paltz Central School District: all schools will reopen on the usual schedule tomorrow,” the advisory said.

Superintendent Bernard Josefsberg on Tuesday wrote to parents and the community that DEC and Ulster County health officials had tested the water at some school locations and determined “test results provided no concerns about re-opening our schools.”

He added that bottled water would be available for students and staff during the school day.