The State University of New York will offer in-state tuition to students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a resolution passed unanimously Friday morning.

SUNY officials convened a special executive committee meeting to amend its residency requirement for students to attend one if its public campuses for the 2017-18 academic year.

The move would reduce tuition by about $10,000 for current and new students hailing from those U.S. territories impacted by Hurricanes Maria and Irma last month.

“When called upon, SUNY acts — and acts quickly,” said H. Carl McCall, chairman of the 18-member SUNY board. “It will lessen the burden on these families as they rebuild their lives.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week called on officials in both public college systems — SUNY and CUNY — to offer in-state tuition to the residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, ravaged by the two major hurricanes last month.

“This action will alleviate a huge burden for these families as they try to repair and rebuild their lives. This is a major step forward for these communities, and demonstrates that amidst the devastation, New York will continue to ensure the bright light of opportunity shines on everyone,” Cuomo said in a statement this week.

Officials with the governor’s office said 1.1 million Puerto Ricans are living in New York.

In-state tuition for a full-time student at a SUNY four-year college is $6,670; for an out-of-state student it is $16,320.

In-state tuition for a full-time student at a CUNY four-year college, the tuition is $6,530 per year; for an out-of-state student it is $17,400 per year.

SUNY has a current enrollment of about 600,000. CUNY has an enrollment of about 300,000.

About 215 students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are currently enrolled in SUNY, McCall said.

SUNY officials took similar action in 2010 to support students impacted by the earthquake in Haiti and in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.