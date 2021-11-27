TODAY'S PAPER
Source: Suozzi to decide Monday on reelection bid or run for governor

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) speaks at

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) speaks at a news conference in Washington, D.C., on July 30.  Credit: Sipa USA via AP/Michael Brochstein

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
ALBANY — An official close to Rep. Thomas Suozzi told Newsday Saturday that the former Nassau County executive will make an announcement Monday on whether he will seek reelection to Congress or run for governor.

The statement follows Suozzi’s tweet on Saturday that he was declining the post of deputy mayor for New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

"I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed," Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) tweeted Saturday. "After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office. I will announce my plans for the future in the coming days."

Suozzi’s supporters have urged the former Glen Cove mayor to run for the Democratic nomination for governor next year. So far, Suozzi hasn’t ruled out a run, which would pit him against Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, each of whom has announced campaigns.

Suozzi is a former Glen Cove mayor who was county executive from 2002 to 2009. In 2006, he lost a run for the Democratic nomination for governor to then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer. Spitzer won the general election that year, but resigned a year later amid a prostitution scandal.

Suozzi was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, 2018 and 2020. One of his focuses has been to repeal the federal cap on state and local tax deductions in federal income tax. That action by former President Donald Trump has meant higher federal income tax bills for many New Yorkers living in areas with high property taxes, such as in New York City and its suburbs.

Suozzi would be a more moderate addition to the Democratic field for governor. James and Williams have secured some key progressive endorsements from the party’s left. Hochul, the former lieutenant governor who assumed office in August when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo quit, has the support of many state and county Democratic committee leaders.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

