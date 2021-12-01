ALBANY — Rep. Tom Suozzi, on his first day of campaigning for governor, criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul’s handling of the pandemic as "piecemeal" and an "afterthought."

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) said his fellow Democrat lacked a comprehensive plan for increasing booster shots and preventing the spread of the virus during the onset of the holiday season. He said Hochul hasn’t been sufficiently present in explaining her COVID-19 strategies to New Yorkers.

"It can't just be another news release that we're doing … an announcement here and announcement there. I'm going to go travel here. I'm going to go do a fundraiser here," Suozzi said. "I think the governor can do a better job laying out a comprehensive plan … It can’t an afterthought."

Hazel Crampton-Hays, a Hochul spokeswoman, defended the governor’s record.

"Since day one, Governor Hochul has led aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19, including enforcing a nation-leading health care worker mandate, statewide vaccine pop-up sites and ad campaigns to encourage vaccinations, incentives for the vaccine hesitant, and staying in constant communication with local partners to provide support on the ground," Crampton-Hays said in an email. "Under the Governor’s leadership, we have achieved one of the top vaccination rates in the nation."

Suozzi, a three-term congressman, announced Monday he’s jumping into the Democratic gubernatorial primary that now includes Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The congressman kicked off his first news conference since declaring his candidacy by zeroing in on the incumbent and COVID-19.

Suozzi said the state needs to do more as the holiday season and winter approach, and as a new variant has emerged. He said the state should do more to promote booster shots, especially setting up more "pop up" vaccination sites. He said the state also should look at tougher mask requirements and venue-capacity limits in regions where virus cases are spiking.

Suozzi also praised ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for being a daily presence early on in the pandemic and outlining the state’s plans. Suozzi has said he’s running as a centrist and fellow Democrats have said he’ll be courting Cuomo Democrats.

Cuomo resigned Aug. 24 to avoid a likely impeachment trial following an investigation overseen by James that concluded he sexually harassed multiple women.

While not dismissing Cuomo’s behavior, Suozzi said the former governor accomplished a "tremendous amount." On COVID-19, he said Cuomo "laid out a plan" and "shared it with the public."

However, though initially praised, Cuomo’s pandemic efforts have been more harshly criticized. In the James report, testimony of former state employees exposed a top-down approach that created problems, including prohibiting state health officials from collaborating with locals and forcing statewide test results to be routed through the governor’s office rather than a reporting system to alert local officials.

Asked about those issue, Suozzi said: "Governor Cuomo had a reputation for being very controlling of everything … You can't control everything like that. So that's a difference between he and I."