ALBANY — Superstorm Sandy victims who are still repairing their homes after the 2012 hurricane will be eligible for two more years of local tax breaks under a new state law.

The law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday extends the deadline for residents to benefit from various local tax exemptions for properties damaged by the storm. Now, qualified residents may receive the local tax breaks until March 1, 2020, as they repair their properties. The exemptions avoid higher taxes for residents as they make repairs and renovations forced by the storm.

“It is vital that we ensure those impacted by superstorm Sandy are not victimized twice,” the bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) said Wednesday.

“Many Long Islanders are still recovering from the destruction that superstorm Sandy left in its wake,” said Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights), who co-sponsored the bill. “It’s critical that families are not penalized for rebuilding their lives and homes.”

The tax breaks, which vary by municipality, are only for damage caused by Sandy and must be detailed in certificates of occupancy granted by local building officials no later than March 1, 2020. The tax breaks, however, can’t be used for new improvements to fixtures and other aspects of the property that weren’t part of the property before the storm hit, according to the law, which is effective immediately.