NewsRegion/State

Teen arrested after vehicle stolen with child, 7, inside

By The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. - (AP) -- Authorities say a teenager accused of stealing a vehicle with a child inside was a repeat offender "who was wearing a monitoring bracelet" when he was arrested.

Newark authorities said the Ford 150 was stolen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. A 7-year-old inside the car at the time was let out of the vehicle safely a short distance away.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said officers quickly found the stolen vehicle, which collided with several other vehicles, and arrested a 16-year-old suspect who was trying to get away.

The youth was charged with eluding, assault by eluding, child endangerment, theft and criminal restraint.

Ambrose said Newark police are routinely arresting suspects released because of bail reform who "resume their criminal activities upon being released, often while wearing a monitoring bracelet."

By The Associated Press
