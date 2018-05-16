TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
59° Good Afternoon
NewsRegion/State

Letitia James announces for New York attorney general

The New York City public advocate, a Democrat, is seeking to replace former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, calling herself “The People’s Lawyer,” on Wednesday launched her campaign for state attorney general.

James, a Democrat from Brooklyn, was a city councilwoman from 2004 until 2013, when she was elected public advocate, a post that puts her first in line to succeed the mayor.

“The law should be an instrument for change,” James said. “The law must be used as a vehicle to right wrongs.”

James made the announcement at the Brooklyn Historical Society Wednesday afternoon, where supporters chanted “Run, Tish, run!” and held up signs touting James as “The People’s Lawyer.”

Former Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, a Democrat, resigned May 8, after an article in The New Yorker magazine quoted four former romantic partners accusing him of physical abuse.

The Nassau County district attorney, Madeline Singas, has been appointed special prosecutor to investigate the womens’ allegations and potentially prosecute Schneiderman.

Schneiderman’s resignation left his office’s solicitor general, Barbara Underwood, as the interim attorney general; she has said she wants to stay in the interim job.

Last week, James withdrew herself from consideration for interim attorney general by the state legislature but promised in a tweet, “More to come.”

Before becoming a politician, James was an assistant attorney general and public defender. She’s a graduate of Howard University Law School.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

From left: Hempstead Village trustee Charles Renfroe, Mayor Village votes to continue arrested officer’s leave
The New Suffolk Common School, seen here on, Resident surprised by apparent win in school race
Sam Marino, of Centereach, died May 2 at Longtime Newsday pressman, sports buff dies
Developer and property operator Brightview Senior Living plans $64 million assisted living complex planned
Former Hempstead High School valedictorian Brittany Dukes in LI's 2008 valedictorians: Where are they now?
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Lawyer: Singh would have gotten ‘zero’ without Sandy