New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, calling herself “The People’s Lawyer,” on Wednesday launched her campaign for state attorney general.

James, a Democrat from Brooklyn, was a city councilwoman from 2004 until 2013, when she was elected public advocate, a post that puts her first in line to succeed the mayor.

“The law should be an instrument for change,” James said. “The law must be used as a vehicle to right wrongs.”

James made the announcement at the Brooklyn Historical Society Wednesday afternoon, where supporters chanted “Run, Tish, run!” and held up signs touting James as “The People’s Lawyer.”

Former Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, a Democrat, resigned May 8, after an article in The New Yorker magazine quoted four former romantic partners accusing him of physical abuse.

The Nassau County district attorney, Madeline Singas, has been appointed special prosecutor to investigate the womens’ allegations and potentially prosecute Schneiderman.

Schneiderman’s resignation left his office’s solicitor general, Barbara Underwood, as the interim attorney general; she has said she wants to stay in the interim job.

Last week, James withdrew herself from consideration for interim attorney general by the state legislature but promised in a tweet, “More to come.”

Before becoming a politician, James was an assistant attorney general and public defender. She’s a graduate of Howard University Law School.