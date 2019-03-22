Manhattan federal prosecutors vouched for star corruption cooperator Todd Howe in a letter Friday to the judge who will sentence him, despite admitting he violated his deal with the government and had to be jailed during testimony at the bribery trial of Joe Percoco, once Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s top aide.

Ex-lobbyist Howe, himself a former aide to Cuomo, admitted to a lifetime of frauds on the witness stand, used $80,000 set aside for taxes to pay personal expenses after starting to cooperate, and was jailed after admitting at Percoco’s trial that he had also challenged credit card bills that were valid while cooperating.

But prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni that Howe nonetheless provided “significant” and “truthful and … reliable” help in convicting Percoco of bribery schemes involving a developer and a power company, and exposing a separate bid-rigging fraud in the “Buffalo Billions” development project.

“Howe was … a productive and helpful cooperating witness in an important public corruption case that sent a powerful deterrent message,” the government wrote.

Caproni is scheduled to sentence Howe on April 5 for crimes including the Percoco bribery schemes and the bid-rigging conspiracy involving former SUNY official Alain Kaloyeros — all of which he set up for lobbying clients — and for embezzling $1.7 million from the law firm where he worked. 2016.

The government filing made no specific sentence recommendation, but it came hours before Howe said his help merited a sentence of “time served” — six months he’s already done, instead of the 262 to 327 months called for under advisory federal guidelines.

His lawyer Richard Morvillo said Howe was a changed man, and court probation officials have recommended the same sentence. “Simply put — and even in the harsh light of his errors — Todd’s level of cooperation is above and beyond that of many defendants,” he wrote.

The prosecution letter calling for a judge to credit cooperation — called a “5k.1” letter — is the lure prosecutors use to get criminals to cooperate against others. But cooperators must agree to not commit any further crimes, and Howe’s behavior and jailing had raised questions about whether he might lose the government’s support.

Prosecutors did discuss what they called the “detriment to the government’s case” caused by Howe’s misbehavior.

At the start, they said, he was allowed to keep $80,000 from the sale of his house to help pay $714,000 tax liability incurred from his embezzlement of $1.7 million from the law firm Whiteman Osterman & Hanna. Instead, he spent almost all of it on personal expenses.

At Percoco’s trial early last year, he admitted a previous conviction for check fraud, and a lifetime pattern of trying to cheat creditors — from car rental companies to home repair providers — and on cross-examination admitted that he had stayed at the Waldorf Astoria while working with prosecutors and then challenged his credit card bill for it.

He was jailed after that admission, and prosecutors decided to try the Kaloyeros bid-rig case without him because of credibility issues. Caproni gave Howe bail last August to go to Idaho and work as a golf course groundskeeper.

In its letter, the government said Howe insisted he made a mistake about the Waldorf bill and didn’t intentionally try to cheat. Prosecutors said it was “reckless” and negatively affected his case, but said “it remains the case” that he otherwise worked hard and honestly to bring the schemes to light.

“The significance and usefulness of his cooperation should be measured in proportion to the significance and impact of the prosecution which he furthered through extensive cooperation,” they wrote.

A lawyer for Percoco declined to comment on the letter. Caproni is not bound by the government’s recommendation.