State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat, won't seek re-election

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach on

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach on Sept. 28, 2021. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky said Wednesday he will not seek re-election.

Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said he was leaving public service after 18 years, which included time as an assistant federal prosecutor and as a state assemblyman and senator. He was first elected to the Senate in a special election in May 2016.

His decision comes three months after he unsuccessfully ran for Nassau County district attorney.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided that I will not run for reelection, or for any office, this fall," said Kaminsky, 43. "It has been an honor to represent the communities of the South Shore of Long Island for the past seven years, but I believe that it is the best thing for my family to pursue a new path."

Kaminsky’s departure sets up a scramble for the 9th Senate District, a swing seat in southwestern Nassau that traditionally had supported Republicans prior to 2016.

Republican Dean Skelos held the seat for 31 years before being indicted and later convicted on bribery and extortion charges, opening the door for Kaminsky's victory.

The district boundaries were changed under a new redistricting map approved by lawmakers earlier this month. Though it largely stays the same, it no longer includes Lawrence, Cedarhurst and other parts of the Five Towns area.

In a statement, Kaminsky, chairman of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee, said he was proud to have played a role in legislation to fight climate change, protect coastal communities, aid 9/11 first responders and help his community recover from Superstorm Sandy.

