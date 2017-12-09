TODAY'S PAPER
NewsRegion/State

Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns

By The Associated Press
SOUTHBURY, Conn. - (AP) -- Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying more than 5,000 live chickens and ducks overturned on Interstate 84.

Crews were at the scene Saturday morning removing chickens, crates and fuel from the highway in Southbury. Animal control, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other agencies were on hand to assist with the cleanup and inspect the load of animals.

The Hartford Courant reports that some ducks and chickens were killed. It wasn't immediately known how many.

Police say the vehicle had hit a cement barrier, causing it to rollover onto its passenger side. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.

Police say the driver was found at fault and issued an infraction for failing to maintain lane.

By The Associated Press
