New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

ALBANY — New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump’s foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood, a Democrat, said the Trump Foundation engaged in a pattern of “self-dealing,” “illegal coordination with the Trump presidential campaign” and a “pattern of persistent illegal conduct.”

Not only does the lawsuit target the foundation, but also names the President, his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and daughter, Ivanka, personally. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood said the foundation was used repeatedly and illegally to “benefit Mr. Trump’s personal and business interests.”

The attorney general said an investigation reveals a “pattern of persistent illegal conduct, occurring over more than a decade, that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.”

Specifically, Underwood said the “Trump Foundation raised in excess of $2.8 million in a manner designed to influence the 2016 presidential election at the direction and under the control of senior leadership of the Trump presidential campaign.”

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

She also alleged a string of “self-dealing” transactions executed by the foundation. These included a “$10,000 payment to settle legal claims against Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort; a $158,000 payment to settle legal claims against his Trump National Golf Club in 2008 from a hole-in-one tournament; and a $10,000 payment at charity auction to purchase a painting of Mr. Trump at the Trump National Doral in Miami.”