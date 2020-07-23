ALBANY — The Trump administration has lifted its ban on New Yorkers participating in the Trusted Traveler Program, which allows verified people who travel often to speed through federal checkpoints at airports.

Federal Homeland Security officials had blocked New Yorkers from joining and renewing membership in trusted traveler programs, including Global Entry, because of the state’s Green Light Law, which became effective Dec. 14.

The Green Light Law provides for low-level driver’s licenses to immigrants here illegally and also denies those records to federal officials. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he feared federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would use those records to find, arrest and deport immigrants.

Cuomo, however, offered a compromise in February that provided some driver’s license data for use in verifying identity, but no data that he said could be used to identify immigrants who entered the country illegally and who could then be tracked down by federal immigration officials.

“We appreciate the information sharing … which enables DHS to move forward and begin once again processing New York residents under the Trusted Travel Program,” said Chad Wolfe, acting director of the federal Department of Homeland Security. “Nonetheless, local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities.”

Cuomo declared victory in the monthslong standoff.

“I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

The immediate impact of the decision may not be significant. Airlines have canceled many flights and many airports abroad aren’t allowing Americans because of the nation’s high rate of COVID-19 infection.