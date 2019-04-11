TODAY'S PAPER
Uber spent $6 million lobbying in New York, lapping all other big spenders

Special interests spent a record $261 million in 2018, up $21 million from 2017, according to a new report.

Uber has become a prominent lobbying force in recent years and this year rose to the top of the big spenders in New York State, according to a report. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Olson

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
ALBANY — With a congestion pricing plan on the line in the State Legislature, nobody spent more on lobbying in New York last year than Uber, the app-based car service, according to a report issued Thursday.

The annual state lobbying report showed special interests spent a record $261 million in 2018, up $21 million from 2017.

The top spending interests were dominated by hospitals, health care workers and teachers’ unions, as usual.

But Uber has become a prominent lobbying force in recent years and this year rose to the top of the big spenders.

Last year, the company spent heavily on two fronts. It unsuccessfully fought against a New York City law to limit the number of licenses graned to for-hire cars and delivery vehicles in the city. And, last summer, it launched an ad campaign to support new tolls in Manhattan to reduce congestion -- a concept  that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and lawmakers approved last month. All told in 2018, Uber spent $6 million — $5.1 million on advertising.

  Uber officials didn't comment immediately.

Among lobby firms, Park Strategies, headed by former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, once again ranked in the top ten. Park Strategies reported earning $5.1 million in lobbying fees, placing it 8th in the state.

TOP ALBANY LOBBYISTS

Here were the top spenders on lobbying n New York state in 2018 (numbers are rounded):

1. Uber: $6 million.

2. Greater NY Healthcare Assoc./SEIU 1199 union partnership: $3.7 million.

3. Greater NY Healthcare Assoc. (hospital organization): $3.7 million.

4. Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (construction union): $2.2 million.

5. Nurses Assoc.: $1.6 million.

6. NYS Trial Lawyers Assoc.: $1.4 million.

7. United Federation of Teachers (NYC): $1.3 million.

8. New York State United Teachers: $1.3 million.

9. AARP: $1.1 million.

10. Healthcare Assoc. of NYS (hospitals): $1.1 million.

Source: NYS Joint Commission on Public Ethics

