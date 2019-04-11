ALBANY — With a congestion pricing plan on the line in the State Legislature, nobody spent more on lobbying in New York last year than Uber, the app-based car service, according to a report issued Thursday.

The annual state lobbying report showed special interests spent a record $261 million in 2018, up $21 million from 2017.

The top spending interests were dominated by hospitals, health care workers and teachers’ unions, as usual.

But Uber has become a prominent lobbying force in recent years and this year rose to the top of the big spenders.

Last year, the company spent heavily on two fronts. It unsuccessfully fought against a New York City law to limit the number of licenses graned to for-hire cars and delivery vehicles in the city. And, last summer, it launched an ad campaign to support new tolls in Manhattan to reduce congestion -- a concept that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and lawmakers approved last month. All told in 2018, Uber spent $6 million — $5.1 million on advertising.

Uber officials didn't comment immediately.

Among lobby firms, Park Strategies, headed by former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, once again ranked in the top ten. Park Strategies reported earning $5.1 million in lobbying fees, placing it 8th in the state.

