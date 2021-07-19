TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Cuomo announces crackdown on underage drinking, increased police presence at venues

Bebe Rexha takes the stage at Northwell Health

Bebe Rexha takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, June 15, 2019. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a crackdown on underage drinking at statewide venues. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
With the summer concert season back in swing at Jones Beach, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a crackdown on underage drinking, sale of alcohol to minors, the use of fake IDs and increased police presence at statewide venues.

Called Operation Prevent, the governor and state officials said it involves a multi-agency approach to enforcement, including arms of the state police, state parks police, local law enforcement agencies and the state liquor authority.

In 2019, the most recent year which numbers were available, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles carried out enforcement sweeps at 127 locations statewide, the governor's office said, resulting in the seizure of 918 fake IDs and 1,016 citations issued for underage alcohol purchases.

Officials could not immediately provide figures for Long Island. An inquiry to state police, which oversees state parks police enforcement operations, was not immediately answered Monday.

In the announcement of the enforement campaign, state officials said according to the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, teens who drink are more likely to be involved in car crashes, experience alcohol poisoing, commit or fall victim to murder or suicide, become victims or perpetrators of physical or sexual assault and have interactions with law enforcement.

Specific statistics on those rates were also not immediately available.

"We want all music fans to fully enjoy the wonderful concert venues . . .," Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. "But illegal alcohol use in our parks will not be tolerated."

State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, who also is Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, said in a statement of the crackdown on fake ID usage: "Our investigators are experts at detecting fakes, and they use state-of-the-art equipment to verify fraudulent IDs. No matter how good you think yours is, they will spot it and you will be charged."

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said the crackdowns are designed to "discourage, detect and apprehend" underage drinkers and save lives.

For those struggling with an addiction, or if you know someone struggling with an addiction, help is available at the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY with the code 467369, officials said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
