Barbara Underwood, the state’s solicitor general for more than a decade, was tapped Tuesday as acting New York attorney general — the first woman to ever serve as the state’s chief legal officer, officials said.

Underwood, 73, will temporarily run the daily operations of the attorney general’s office after the resignation of Eric T. Schneiderman, a spokesman for the office said.

Schneiderman, a two-term Democrat who had been seeking re-election in November, announced his resignation effective at the end of Tuesday after four previous romantic partners told The New Yorker magazine he physically assaulted them. Schneiderman has denied the allegations but conceded they will prevent him from continuing to run the office.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday called Underwood “totally competent” and said the office was in “fine hands” in the interim.

“The only good news here is the solicitor general is a top quality person who is not running for office, so she will not be playing politics,” Cuomo said as he toured the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown. “She’ll just be doing the job.”

He added: “It’s not as if the attorney general’s office is rudderless in the meantime. It’s not.”

Cuomo, a former attorney general, appointed Underwood as the state’s solicitor general in January 2007, representing the attorney general’s office in cases before appellate courts and the Supreme Court.

Before that appointment, Underwood served as counsel and chief assistant to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, which includes Long Island, and as the acting and principal deputy solicitor general of the United States, according to her biography on the attorney general’s website.

During her career she has argued 20 cases before the Supreme Court and many more before state and federal courts of appeals, according to the AG’s office.

A native of Evansville, Indiana, Underwood grew up in Belleville, New Jersey, and received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

She has clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and was a professor at Yale Law School, where she was among the first women to get tenure, according to a 1998 profile in The New York Times.

Underwood has also been a visiting professor at New York University School of Law and an adjunct professor at Brooklyn Law School, and she has held executive posts in the Queens and Brooklyn district attorneys’ offices, according to the attorney general’s office.

A former trial attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Underwood once served as chair of the Council on Criminal Justice of the New York City Bar Association.

Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, tweeted Tuesday: “This morning, I’m grateful to work with the best colleagues in the business — including Barbara Underwood, who will be acting NY AG. She’s argued 20 cases before SCOTUS, clerked for Thurgood Marshall, & much more. The work continues.”

With Yancey Roy