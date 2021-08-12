The nation’s largest health insurer will pay approximately $14.3 million to consumers, including $9 million to New Yorkers, to resolve allegations that it denied coverage or reduced the reimbursement of consumers' mental health and substance abuse benefits.

UnitedHealthcare reached the agreements with the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James and the U.S. Department of Labor over the allegations that the insurer's policies illegally limited coverage of outpatient psychotherapy, hindering access to these vital services for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.

About 20,000 New Yorkers were impacted, according to a news release from the attorney general.

"In the shadow of the most devastating year for overdose deaths and in the face of growing mental health concerns due to the pandemic, access to this care is more critical than ever before," James said in the news release. "United’s denial of these vital services was both unlawful and dangerous — putting millions in harm’s way during the darkest of times."

A representative from UnitedHealthcare did not immediately comment on the settlement.

James said in addition to the payment to impacted consumers, United will lift the barriers it imposed and pay more than $2 million in penalties, with $1.3 million going to New York state.

