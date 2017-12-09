Western NY man attacks troopers with flashlight on Route 190

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. - (AP) -- A 34-year-old western New York man is behind bars after attacking two state troopers on the Niagara section of the New York State Thruway.

Authorities say Damien A. Hayden of Niagara Falls faces several charges, including assault and criminal possession of a weapon after Friday's altercation.

Troopers say they responded to a report of a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the highway in the Town of Grand Island and Hayden attacked them with a large plastic flashlight when they tried to help him. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Hayden was arraigned in Town of Grand Island Court and is being held in Erie County Jail on $25,000 bail.

It could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.