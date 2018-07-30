TODAY'S PAPER
NewsRegion/State

Volunteers sought for New York's summer wild turkey survey

DEC has conducted the summer wild turkey sighting survey since 1996.

A wild turkey stands on the stoop of

A wild turkey stands on the stoop of a home in Manor Park on July 14. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Callegari

By The Associated Press


ALBANY — A "citizen science" survey for wild turkeys is getting underway in New York state, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to help out.

Participants report information about turkeys seen around their homes or while traveling around the state. The Department of Environmental Conservation says having up-to-date population data is necessary for making management decisions and understanding how populations fluctuate.

The DEC has conducted the summer wild turkey sighting survey since 1996. During the month of August, participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys they see.

Survey forms and instructions are available on the DEC website .

