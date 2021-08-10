Four of the nearly dozen women who have accused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexual harassment expressed vindication Tuesday after the governor announced he would resign.

A 165-page report issued last week by Attorney General Letitia James concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, violating multiple state and federal laws. Cuomo has continued to deny the allegations.

A third-term Democrat, Cuomo announced Tuesday that the allegations had become a distraction and he would step aside in 14 days. Members of the Democrat-controlled State Assembly were likely to impeach Cuomo if he did not resign by month's end.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will complete the more than 16 months remaining in Cuomo’s term.

The Attorney General's report identified six of Cuomo's accusers by name. The others were identified by either their first name or job titles at the time. A seventh woman, Brittany Commisso, referred in the report as Executive Assistant 1, publicly identified herself this week in television and newspaper interviews.

Here's how some of the women reacted to Cuomo's resignation:

Lindsey Boylan:

A former Cuomo aide, Boylan's allegations that the governor harassed her became one of the catalysts of the investigation.

Boylan, who worked as a deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, accused the governor of attempting to kiss her without consent and of suggesting they play a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet.

The AG's report found that Cuomo's top aides sought to discredit Boylan by disseminating her personnel files to reporters.

In a statement Tuesday, Boyland said:

"From the beginning, I simply asked that the Governor stop his abusive behavior. It became abundantly clear he was unable to do that, instead attacking and blaming victims until the end. It is a tragedy that so many stood by and watched these abuses happen.

I am thankful for the Attorney General, the investigators and all those who have pursued the truth despite intimidation and threats of retaliation.

Most importantly, I am in awe of the strength of the other women who risked everything to come forward. My hope always has been that this will make it safer for other women to report their own harassment and abuse. I will continue the fight to make that happen."

Charlotte Bennett

Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy aide in the governor’s office, accused Cuomo of making repeated making sexual overtures. She told investigators Cuomo asked intimate questions about tattoos, piercings and if she ever had sex with older men.

A sexual assault survivor, Bennett informed Cuomo that she was uncomfortable with the comments, the report said.

In a statement, Bennett's attorney, Debra Katz said:

"Today is a solemn day. One week after the Attorney General released a detailed report substantiating 11 women’s allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against Gov. Cuomo, he had no choice but to resign.

The Governor’s decision to resign is a testament to the growing power of women’s voices since the beginning of the #MeToo movement. It underscores that sexual harassment is no longer acceptable — no matter what office the harasser holds. When Lindsey Boylan first publicly accused Gov. Cuomo of sexually harassing her, the Governor’s well-oiled political machine worked overtime to discredit her. Our client, Charlotte Bennett, was not willing to sit idly by while the Governor smeared Lindsey in the press.

She knew that Lindsey was telling the truth because the Governor also sexually harassed her. Charlotte made the courageous decision to detail her own allegations to the public and to share her voluminous documentary evidence with investigators. Her contemporaneous text messages and emails and her sworn testimony demonstrated incontrovertibly that the Governor sexually harassed her at work. As is often the case, courage begets courage. Soon, other women came forward to support Lindsey and Charlotte in the face of the Governor’s continuing denials, even as evidence mounted against him.

We are humbled by Charlotte’s and the other complainants’ remarkable courage in coming forward. They made that extraordinary personal and professional sacrifice because they knew what it was like to have careers derailed and relationships destroyed by a single powerful individual. They knew the pain and indignity of being sexually propositioned and groped. And critically, they wanted to make sure no other women endured the same.

Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis

McGrath, a former executive assistant in the governor’s office, said Cuomo regularly asked about her personal life, including her marital status and divorce and is one of two aides who he reportedly referred to as "mingle mamas."

Limmiatis, a spokeswoman for National Grid, told investigators Cuomo inappropriately touched her breasts at a public event in upstate Altmar.

In a statement, Mariann Wang, an attorney representing McGrath and Limmiatis, said:

"My clients feel both vindicated and relieved that Cuomo will no longer be in a position of power over anyone. His efforts, through his paid attorney, over the last few days, to gaslight and attack the brave women who came forward, apparently served no purpose.

Ms McGrath and Ms. Limmiatis remain grateful that their voices and experiences were heard and substantiated by the AG's investigators, and feel solidarity with all women who continue to be abused by men in power. At least today one of them has faced some consequences."

Brittany Commisso

Commisso, who alleged Cuomo groped her butt and breasts on more than one occasion at the Executive Mansion, filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany Sheriff's Office.

Commisso's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.