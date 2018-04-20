A Woodmere man faces multiple charges after police said he struck another motorist’s vehicle with a wooden bat in a case of road rage on the New York State Thruway in upstate Ramapo.

Daniel J. Bosquez, 36, of Woodmere, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon [with intent to use], said State Trooper Robert Jackson of the Tarrytown barracks.

Bosquez is accused of using the bat to hit the other motorist’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the end of an altercation that began earlier on the thruway, Jackson said.

The other motorist started filming a man identified as Bosquez as he smashed the vehicle’s windows, quarter panels and headlights before driving away, Jackson said.

On the video, Bosquez is seen striking a driver-side window of the other vehicle with the bat. An unidentified man is heard on the video shouting: “What did I do to you? What are you, nuts?” as Bosquez wildly waves the bat and kicks the vehicle.

“I believe it was just a road rage incident — two individuals playing cat and mouse,” Jackson said. “They went too far — cutting off each other.”

Jackson said state troopers responded the call at 4:16 p.m. and Bosquez was apprehended in the “Harriman-Woodbury area,” about 15 or 20 miles away from where the attack took place.

Bosquez was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and sent to the Rockland County Jail in lieu $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond, Jackson said, adding he did not know if Bosquez posted bail.