NewsRegion/State

Working Families Party formally endorses Cynthia Nixon

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon at a

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon at a May Day rally near Wall Street in Manhattan on May 1. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By The Associated Press
Print

New York’s progressive Working Families Party has formally endorsed “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon as its gubernatorial candidate — challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The small, progressive party is holding its annual convention on Saturday afternoon at Harlem’s First Corinthian Baptist Church. The 52-year-old Emmy award-winning activist plans to speak.

The party also formally endorsed New York City Council member Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor.

And in an unusual move, the party’s state committee voted to back both hopefuls for attorney general: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and law professor Zephyr Teachout.

Nixon, who has never run for office, will face Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Sept. 13.

The Working Families Party first announced in April that it would embrace his challenger over the governor.

By The Associated Press

