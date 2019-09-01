TODAY'S PAPER
Longtime NY lawmaker, WWII veteran dies at 91

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — A World War II veteran who served as a state lawmaker in New York for four decades has died.

Former state Sen. Bill Larkin died Saturday, less than a year after retiring, his family announced Sunday. He was 91.

Larkin represented a stretch of the Hudson Valley as an assemblyman from 1979 to 1990 and then as a state senator for 28 years.

A Republican, he was known for forging bipartisan friendships in Albany and advancing veterans' causes and health care for infants.

Larkin, a native of Troy, New York, served with the Army in the Pacific during WWII and also fought in the Korean War.

He rose through the ranks, starting as a private and retiring 23 years later as a lieutenant colonel.

