A student at Yeshiva University in Manhattan has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of all classes at the campus in Washington Heights, as well as at the affiliated boys’ high school.

The student in question was not identified by officials, who made the announcement via the school website in a message posted at 8 a.m. that read: “We have unfortunately received news this morning that our student has tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as well as to all those affected.”

The positive test marks the third confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and the second in New York City, according to information from the New York State Department of Health.

Yeshiva University confirmed earlier this week that it had two students who had self-quarantined due to exposure risks and confirmed one was the son of a 50-year-old Westchester County attorney who was the second confirmed case in the state.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cited that case in a news conference Tuesday, saying the attorney lives in New Rochelle and works in midtown Manhattan and had an underlying respiratory illness that made him vulnerable to the virus. It was not clear, however, if it was his son who Yeshiva officials said had tested positive or if it was another student at the school.

State officials said this week the attorney has a child who attends Riverdale SAR Academy/High School in the Bronx, which voluntarily closed school upon the news of his positive test, and Cuomo said Tuesday the man’s son who attended Yeshiva had shown symptoms of coronavirus.

The cancellation of classes affects the Wilf Campus and includes the postponement of mid-terms, the school said, though officials said dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus. School officials said the school is working closely with city and state health officials and said the Office of Student Life and Residence Life is available to assist students who have concerns.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York was that of a Manhattan woman, in her 30s, who authorities said had traveled to Iran. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta said that, as of Tuesday, there had been 60 confirmed cases in the U.S., resulting in six deaths, and that the coronavirus had been found in patients in 12 states, including four in the Northeast: New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. State officials said Tuesday there had been 41 patients under investigation for the virus statewide, with 30 negative results.

Officials have said the numbers of suspected and confirmed cases are expected to jump in coming days and weeks, despite precautions being instituted in airports and transit systems, as well as quarantines of those suspected of exposure to the virus.

In a news conference Tuesday New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Westchester man who had contracted the virus was being treated at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and said co-workers at the law firm where he works also were being tested due to their close contact with the patient.

The mayor said the attorney “had respiratory issues off and on for the last month,” adding they had become “severe” in recent days.

He was originally hospitalized in Westchester County and, according to officials, was in serious condition at Columbia Presbyterian.

That attorney had traveled to Israel in early January, officials said, but had appeared symptom-free.