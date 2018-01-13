TODAY'S PAPER
Officials respond to viral video showing police car spinning

By The Associated Press
YONKERS - Police in Yonkers say they are taking action after a video showed one of their department's police cars doing doughnuts in a parking lot surfaced online.

The video posted to Twitter early Tuesday shows a police car spinning in circles in an empty, snowy parking lot at night. The man who shot the video says he was stopped at a red traffic light when he spotted the car doing doughnuts.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said in a statement that the department does not condone this behavior. Gardner says the department has identified the officer who was behind the wheel and will be conducting an internal review and disciplinary hearing.

