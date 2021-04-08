WASHINGTON — Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin said Thursday he will run for governor of New York, launching his bid for the Republican nomination with an attack on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for diminishing the state and a promise to bring it "back from the brink."

Zeldin, 41, a four-term congressman from Shirley, announced his decision on Fox News Thursday morning after spending the past five weeks testing the waters by talking with county Republican chairs and leaders across the state.

"The bottom line is this: To save New York, Andrew Cuomo’s gotta go," Zeldin said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

"I will bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit toward helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multimillion dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing," he said in his statement.

Though he gained national attention as a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump over the past four years and visited the former president at his Mar-a-Lago home and resort last month, Zeldin does not mention Trump in his announcement.

Instead, Zeldin trained a blistering attack on Cuomo, whose expected run for a fourth term has become clouded by accusations of sexual harassment being investigated by independent prosecutors, a federal probe of his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and questions about his book deal.

"The New York that was once a magnet for the world’s best and brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the crushing weight of skyrocketing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations and rising crime resulting from dangerously liberal policies," Zeldin said.

New York Democratic State Chairman Jay Jacobs called Zeldin easy to defeat, and political analysts say he would face a steep challenge in running for governor in a reliably blue state that has not elected a Republican to a statewide office since 2002.

Zeldin, the first Republican to announce a run for governor, could face a nomination race against rivals who might include Rep. Elise Stefaniak (R-Schuylerville), the last two GOP gubernatorial candidates, Rob Astorino and Marcus Molinaro, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew.

Zeldin jumps into the race with the backing of Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia and Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph G. Cairo, Jr., who on Wednesday declared their intention to endorse Zeldin as Long Island’s favorite son if he were to run.

Since Zeldin announced he was testing the waters for a run for governor, he has spoken with all 62 Republican county chairs and continues to do his due diligence before deciding on his next steps, Garcia said.

Their endorsement and Zeldin’s announcement come just before an April 19 meeting of county Republican chairs from across the state in Albany, where hopefuls for a nod to run against Cuomo, or another Democrat, are expected to appear.

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, has said he expects a half dozen or so hopefuls to step up for the challenge of winning back the governorship for Republicans for the first time in two decades.

A potentially formidable competitor to Zeldin for the nomination, Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning), removed himself on March 21 from the race, saying he would not run for governor or Congress after being accused of sexual misconduct by a lobbyist.

Zeldin also has the backing of New York State Conservative Party Chairman Jerry Krassar, who has encouraged him to run. And Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, heaped praise on Zeldin in a Fox News story Monday that suggest many Trump aides support him.

"I can think of no other candidate who doesn’t have the last name of Trump that MAGA-supporters are more excited about potentially running for governor in 2022 than Lee Zeldin," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News.

Democrat Joe Biden won New York with 61% of the vote compared with 38% for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.