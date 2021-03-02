Rep. Zeldin exploring a run for NY governor

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin said Tuesday he’s testing the waters for a campaign for governor next year against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces a state investigation into sexual harassment accusations and a federal probe over his handling of the pandemic.

Zeldin, a fourth-term congressman from Shirley, said he will begin calling Republican party leaders, including county and borough chairs as well as current and former elected officials and others, to assess the prospects of a race against Cuomo.

"After a lot of people reached out to me in recent days and weeks and after discussing it at length with my wife and daughters, I am now actively exploring a run for governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo is 2022," Zeldin said in a phone interview.

"I feel like we have a need to save our state, that we have to work together to protect our freedoms, our wallets and our safety — and it doesn't matter whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or an independent," Zeldin said.

Zeldin, who is among a handful of Republicans mentioned as potential candidates for governor, faces an uphill battle in a state that has become so strongly Democratic that no Republican has won statewide office since 2002, when Gov. George Pataki won a third term.

As Zeldin weighs taking on Cuomo, his staunch support for former President Donald Trump looms large as a factor, especially to Democratic voters in New York City.

Zeldin has been a defender of Trump, allying himself with the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House and voting for objections to President Joe Biden’s certified electoral votes after Trump supporters’ rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I believe that New Yorkers are focused on our state's economy, and they are focused on our public safety. They want to see an Albany that is that is passing policies that promote job growth here as opposed to job exportation elsewhere," Zeldin said when asked about Trump.

Zeldin added that one assessment found him to be the 12th most bipartisan member of the House and ticked off his bipartisan achievements: getting the Plum Island sale reversed, coronavirus legislative responses and the $2 billion Brooklyn National Lab Electron-Ion collider.

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York Republican State Committee, last week said, "I think he would make an excellent candidate."

Republicans see a chance to win back the governor’s seat for the first time in two decades against a weakened Cuomo, who is facing the worst crisis of his political career.

Attorney General Letitia James has opened a probe into sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo. The Justice Department has begun an investigation into the governor’s handling of the pandemic and nursing home deaths.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) on Monday called on the governor to resign.

New York Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs last week said he thought Zeldin was a weak candidate who would be the easiest for Cuomo to defeat.

"A centrist Republican who could win the Orthodox Jewish vote in New York in a race against Cuomo would be a serious person. They'd have to be moderate on issues," said Democratic political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said.

"They’d have to walk away from Trump," he said. "Trump is the not-so ‘silent assassin’ that Zeldin has to be aware of."

Zeldin said he will only run if he believes he can win.

"There's nothing motivating to me about a second-place finish," Zeldin said.

"I enjoy what I do in Congress. I'm in my fourth term now, moving up in seniority, I believe Republicans are likely to take back the House in 2022," he said.