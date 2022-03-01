TODAY'S PAPER
State GOP nominates Lee Zeldin as its gubernatorial candidate

Lee Zeldin,GOP nominee for New York State governor,

Lee Zeldin,GOP nominee for New York State governor, speaks at the party's convention in Garden City on Tuesday. Credit: Reece T. Williams

By Michael Gormley and Candice Ferrette michael.gormley@newsday.com, candice.ferrette@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
GARDEN CITY – State Republicans on Tuesday named Rep. Lee Zeldin of Shirley their designee for governor, although a June primary is expected.

Zeldin received more than 85% of the weighted vote of delegates, winning all of Long Island and most of New York City as well as most of upstate. If successful, he would be the first governor in the state who was born on Long Island.

"We are all hitting our breaking points in this state," Zeldin said. He said he will work to attract independent and Democrats as well.

"We will show up the bluest communities in New York. We are all in, every way, to bring our message of prosperity," Zeldin said.

He emphasized he will oppose progressive and socialist measures in Albany while combatting a rise in crime and taxes. Zeldin, an Army Reserve colonel, also said he will support law enforcement through legislation and funding.

He will, however, possibly face a June primary against financier Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration aide Andrew Giuliani. They will have to petition their way onto the ballot.

Astorino and Wilson, as more moderate Republicans, emphasized they are the best candidates to win in November. Zeldin was among the closest defenders of former President Donald Trump, who is strongly opposed in polls by New Yorkers outside the Republican Party.

Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, was also named the designee for lieutenant governor. She is a second generation member of the New York City Police Department.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

