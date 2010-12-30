'Rosie the Riveter' Geraldine Doyle, 86, dies

LANSING, Mich. - When a photographer snapped Geraldine Doyle's picture in an Ann Arbor factory during World War II, the 17-year-old had no idea she would inspire others to contribute to the country's war effort as "Rosie the Riveter."

Doyle said it took more than 40 years for her to learn that an illustrated version of her image from that photo was placed on the iconic "We Can Do It!" poster urging women to take on jobs traditionally held by the men fighting battles in Europe and the Pacific.

Doyle died Sunday in Lansing at age 86. A memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 8.

"She was definitely one of the Rosies," said Sandy Soifer, executive director of the Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame, in referring to the fictional name given to women working in plants during the war.

The poster image helped prompt scores of daughters, sisters and mothers to trade in the tools of housework for those of manufacturing and take jobs in plants across Michigan and the country.

"It's our belief that she is the model for the drawing that is most commonly used in the posters and on the products," Soifer said.

Doyle said in 2002 that she only realized the face on the poster commissioned by the U.S. War Production Coordinating Committee was hers in 1984, when she saw a reproduction in a magazine.

There were other Rosies, such as the one holding a rivet gun in a Norman Rockwell painting titled "Rosie the Riveter."