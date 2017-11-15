TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
News

Close new Earth-size world, where year lasts under 10 days

This illustration made available by the European Southern

This illustration made available by the European Southern Observatory on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 shows the planet Ross 128 b, which orbits a red dwarf star, 11 light-years from Earth. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronomers have discovered a close new world about the size of Earth, where a year lasts just under 10 days.

At a distance of 11 light-years, Ross 128 b is the second-closest planet to be detected yet outside our solar system with surface temperatures potentially similar to ours.

Ross 128 b is very near its star, thus the short orbit. But it doesn't get broiled because the red dwarf star is cool. The star is also quiet, meaning no radiation flare-ups. That's encouraging news for seekers of extraterrestrial life. The planet is believed to border the so-called habitable zone.

A team led by the University of Grenoble Alps' Xavier Bonfils made the discovery using La Silla Observatory in Chile. The findings were reported Wednesday.

NASA's exoplanet count stands at 3,550.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Massapequa LIRR Station is pictured on Dec. Town reduces metered spots in LIRR parking lot
Suffragist Rosalie Gardiner Jones, photographed sometime between 1910 Dual honors for LI suffragist ‘General Jones’
Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming SCCC launches internet radio station
Jake Siciliano, 23, of Lynbrook, with his fiancee, NYPD recruit from LI dies after cancer battle
top docs Who are Long Island's top doctors?
Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino at a town Town OKs changes against supervisor-elect's request