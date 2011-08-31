Saturday memorial planned for windsurfer

Family and friends of the East Islip man who was killed while windsurfing Sunday in Bellport Bay off Shirley will gather at Heckscher State Park in East Islip for a tribute to a man they considered a friend and mentor.

The Saturday ceremony for Joseph Rocco, 68, will begin at about 10 a.m. at Field 7, which is now known to Rocco's friends and family as "Joe's Beach," said Marianne Rantala, Rocco's girlfriend, adding that anyone who needs to sit during the event should bring their own chair.

"It will be the beginning of healing from this tragedy," Rantala said.

The event on the beach is free, though there is a parking fee for entrance to the park. Dress is casual.

Suffolk police said Rocco, an experienced windsurfer, drowned as the tail end of Tropical Hurricane Irene was passing over Long Island, leaving strong winds and pounding surf.

Rocco had entered the water off Grandview and Parkview drives in Shirley at about 4 p.m., said Suffolk Det. Sgt. Thomas Groneman.