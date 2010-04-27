SBA honors for Freeport man

When Michael A. Chung first started his information-technology business, Delan Associates, at his Freeport home in 2002, he worked from 8 a.m. until 3 a.m., taking off only a few hours in the evening to spend time with his children.

Now he has a little more than 150 people and revenue in the seven-figure range. But Chung still puts in time over the weekends.

"I would say I'm a workaholic," Chung said the other day. "I define that as 'I have problems going to bed at night when I know there's something I could do to complete the things I need to do.' "

His hard work has paid off. Earlier this week Chung was named small business person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration's New York district office. The district includes Long Island, New York City and seven other downstate counties.

An SBA spokesman said the selection was made by a panel of judges and based on the company's growth, achievements and what it gives back to the community.

Chung saved money to fund his business while working out of his Freeport home; then he opened an office, also in Freeport, a few years later. Delan's consulting customers are primarily defense contractors.

Delan contributes money to a local day-care center and soon plans to give its employees a day or two off a year to work in a charitable or community project of their choosing, such as Habitat for Humanity.

"I believe people need to help out in their community," Chung said.

He said in five years his goal is to employ about 500 people.

He does not plan to change his work ways. "Somebody who's not a workaholic puts things down at the end of the day," Chung said. "When you run your own business, that's not possible. You're always trying to get things going. I don't think you can start a business from the ground up and not be a workaholic."