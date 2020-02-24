School reunions on Long Island

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL 1970. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 22 at O’Connell Gardens, Oceanside. Meet and greet is Aug. 21 in Rockville Centre. Tour of the school is Aug. 22. Sunday brunch is Aug. 23 in Lido Beach. Email ohs1970reunion@gmail.com for more info.

CHRIST THE KING HIGH SCHOOL 1970. A 50-year reunion is May 9 at the school. Check in at the lobby at 5 p.m., alumni welcome and class prayer is 5:30 p.m., cocktail hour is 6 p.m., class photo is 6:45 p.m., buffet dinner and dancing is 7:30 p.m. Cost is $70 per person before April 17 and $100 after. For more info or to register, call 718-366-7400, ext. 272.

OUR LADY OF WISDOM ACADEMY. A luncheon for all classes is May 2 at Immaculate Conception Center in Douglaston. Cost is $60. Email rorafter@aol.com for more info.

JOHN H. GLENN HIGH SCHOOL 1970 (ELWOOD). A reunion is the weekend of Oct. 16-18. Meet and greet is Oct. 16. A pending tour of the high school is being planned for Oct. 17. Dinner and dancing is 6-11 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Courtyard Marriott, 5000 Express Drive South. Cost is $125. Goodbye breakfast is Oct. 18. Visit Facebook page “Class of 70 — 50th Anniversary Reunion” or contact Judy Salmon-Anderson on Facebook. Email Jude1030@optonline.net for more info.

ST. RAYMOND’S GRAMMAR SCHOOL (EAST ROCKAWAY). A 55-year reunion is Oct. 10 at McQuade’s in Lynbrook. Email LTK271982@yahoo.com for more info.

ACADEMY OF SAINT JOSEPH (BRENTWOOD) 1970.

A 50-year reunion is the weekend of Oct. 2-4, including dinner at the Irish Coffee Pub, East Islip, on Oct. 3. Register at asj1970.classquest.com for full schedule of events. For further information, email lind.kathleen@gmail.com.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL ’70 (JAMAICA). A 50-year reunion buffet luncheon is 1-5 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Inn at New Hyde Park. Guests welcome. Contact: Linda Mueller at Huber huberlin52@gmail.com or call 631-467-2557 for more info.

WALT WHITMAN HIGH SCHOOL 1980. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 26 at the Melville Marriott. Email Diane Apel at deedeeok@aol.com for more info.

W. TRESPER CLARKE HIGH SCHOOL 1970. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 17 at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow. Email Karen Sandell-Stern at wtc70reunion@gmail.com or visit WT. Clarke High School Class of ’70 on Facebook.

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL 1985. A 35-year reunion is July 25 from 6:30-11:30 p.m, at Lombardi’s on the Bay in Patchogue. $125 per person includes open bar, cocktail hour, buffet and dessert. Visit Facebook page Sachem Reunion Class of 1985 for more info.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL 1980. A reunion is 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1 at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. Cost is $68 per person in advance. Email Janet Castiglione at JCastigs62@gmail.com for more info.