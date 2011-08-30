TODAY'S PAPER
Schools change opening day because of storm

A file photo of Jericho High School. (Dec.

A file photo of Jericho High School. (Dec. 5, 2008) Photo Credit: Newsday, 2008 / Ana P. Gutierrez

By JOHN HILDEBRAND AND MICHAEL R. EBERT. john.hildebrand@newsday.com,, michael.ebert@newsday.com
The aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene caused two Long Island school districts -- Jericho in Nassau County and Three Village in Suffolk County -- to delay Thursday's scheduled start of the school year until Tuesday.

The Amityville school district still plans to begin classes Thursday, and the Roslyn and Longwood districts are slated to open Friday, officials for those districts said Tuesday.

Hank Grishman, Jericho's superintendent, Tuesday cited widespread power outages in the area for the postponement, adding that neither the district's secondary school nor its Seaman Elementary School had electricity as yet.

The Three Village Central School District, based in East Setauket, delayed its start due to power outages and hazardous road conditions, school board president John K. Diviney said.

Most of the Island's 124 school districts already planned traditional post-Labor Day openings on Tuesday or Wednesday. Four districts -- Cold Spring Harbor, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Oysterponds and Tuckahoe -- plan to open Sept. 8, according to announcements on their websites.

