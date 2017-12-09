TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Search for 2 people aboard sunken tugboat suspended

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - (AP) -- The Coast Guard has suspended a search for two people who were aboard a tugboat that sank in the Mississippi River.

A news release from the Coast Guard says the 66-foot motor vessel Ricky Robinson sank Friday on the river near Memphis, Tennessee.

Boats from the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and Tennessee's wildlife agency searched 324 nautical miles of the river before the search was suspended Saturday.

Coast Guard Capt. Roxanne Tamez sent her condolences to the friends and family of the missing people, who were not immediately identified. The boat was owned by Wepfer Marine Inc.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns