Sen. Warren critical of Trump decision on Jerusalem

BOSTON - (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she worries that President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital will make it harder to achieve peace in the Middle East.

The Massachusetts Democrat spoke to several thousand attendees Friday at The Union For Reform Judaism convention in Boston.

Warren says she believes a two-state solution is the best hope for peace. She says Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and diplomacy between Israelis and Palestinians should determine the final status of Jerusalem.

She says Trump should deliver a "comprehensive strategy" for negotiations.

The Union For Reform Judaism said this week that while Trump was affirming "an age-old dream of the Jewish people," it also had serious concerns about the timing of the announcement and that it could undercut peace efforts.

___

This story has been corrected to show the organization's name is The Union For Reform Judaism, not The Union For Reformed Judaism