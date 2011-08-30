Several LI town halls still without power

It can be hard to run a town when town hall is in an area that is blacked out.

After Tropical Storm Irene, downtown Oyster Bay hamlet is still without electricity, so Oyster Bay Town Hall has been on generator power since the storm hit.

All offices are open but there have been problems with the telephones, town spokesman Jim Moriarty said. Residents who need to contact any town department should call 516-677-5757 and they will be routed from there.

Management of the town's storm cleanup and repair response operations have been consolidated in the public works depot in Syosset.

"We're running all our operations everywhere but we are centralizing some operations out of DPW for ease of coordination and communication," Moriarty said.

The status of town operations is updated constantly on oysterbaytown.com.

Town of North Hempstead town hall lost power Sunday about 4 a.m. and it did not come back on until Monday night. The town used generators to run its 311 call center and some other parts of town hall until power was restored, spokesman Collin Nash said.

Smithtown Town Hall also lost electricity, though it remained open on Monday.

Generators pumping power into the building roared outside as town employees conducted business as usual inside. Supervisor Patrick Vecchio sat at a conference table in his second-floor office on Monday, working on the town budget.

Air conditioners were shut off to conserve power, so town workers opened the windows.

Power was restored Tuesday.

With Emily Dooley and

Carl MacGowan