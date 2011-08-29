A Roosevelt man who volunteered to help the Nassau County Red Cross during Tropical Storm Irene on Sunday has pleaded not guilty to inappropriately touching a woman seeking shelter.

Anthony Henry, 25, of 57 Prospect St., pleaded not guilty to two charges of third-degree sexual abuse. He was being held on $20,000 bail or $10,000 bond, prosecutors said. He is due back in District Court in Hempstead Wednesday.

Judge Martin Massell also issued an order of protection preventing Henry from having any contact with the woman.

Henry is represented by the Nassau Legal Aid Society, which does not comment on individual cases.

Prosecutors said Henry was helping the nonprofit at Nassau Community College at 3:45 p.m. when, authorities charge, he touched the woman, 42, who was seeking shelter. The unidentified woman alerted shelter security, who then notified police.

Red Cross spokesman Sam Kille has said the organization is cooperating with police.