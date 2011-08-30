Sports briefs

NFL

Six-year, $100M deal for Vick

Michael Vick and the Eagles have agreed on a six-year deal, the club announced last night. A source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the deal is worth $100 million, including about $40 million guaranteed.

Bears release Gholston

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Bears waived defensive end Vernon Gholston. Drafted sixth overall by the Jets in 2008, Gholston was released in March after failing to make a sack in three seasons. He appeared in three preseason games with the Bears.

Manning off PUP list

The Colts activated Peyton Manning from the physically unable to perform list, and he will begin practicing on a "scripted'' and controlled basis, the team said. Manning told reporters he does not know when he will play in a game -- the next one is Thursday at Cincinnati . . . Bengals running back Cedric Benson has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after reaching a deal to settle two misdemeanor assault cases in Austin, Texas. He said he will surrender to authorities on Oct. 17, the Monday of Cincinnati's bye week.

NBA

Labor talks to resume tomorrow

Two people with knowledge of the plans say the lead negotiators, including commissioner David Stern and NBA Players Association director Billy Hunter, will meet Wednesday for just the second time since the lockout began in July.

Crittenton arrested

Former NBA player Javaris Crittenton, 23, was arrested by FBI agents at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., and is to face a murder charge in an Atlanta shooting. Crittenton was on his way to Atlanta to surrender to authorities, his attorney said.

GOLF

Tiger to play in October

Tiger Woods will play the Frys.com Open on Oct. 6-9 at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, Calif., about 45 minutes south of his alma mater, Stanford. It will be his first time competing in the PGA Tour's Fall Series as he tries to get his game ready for the Presidents Cup, which is Nov. 17-20 in Melbourne, Australia.

-- AP