TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Superintendent charged with child rape sues to get back job

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio - (AP) -- An Ohio school superintendent charged with child rape has sued to get his job back.

The Springfield News-Sun reports former Indian Lake Schools superintendent Patrick O'Donnell claims in a lawsuit filed in Logan County that he was unfairly fired and that a state referee said the district should wait to decide his job status until after the criminal case concluded.

He was fired Nov. 20. The 52-year-old O'Donnell was indicted on rape and other charges in July after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

His wife, 47-year-old Heather O'Donnell, was charged with child endangering for failing to report allegations to police. She is on unpaid leave from her position as superintendent of an education services center.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

School officials say the firing was justified.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns