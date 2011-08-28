SUV driver killed in Sunrise Hwy. accident

The driver of a sport utility vehicle was killed Saturday when he apparently lost control of his vehicle on Sunrise Highway in North Bellport, jumped the median and slammed into an oncoming pickup truck, officials said.

The highway was closed in both directions after the 4:30 p.m. accident, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was taken to a hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be serious, according to Chief Michael Sharkey the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator died at the scene, Sharkey said. The identities of the drivers were not released.

All lanes reopened about 9 p.m., officials said.