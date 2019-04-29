Taylor Eggert tossed a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks to lead Kings Park past Rocky Point, 8-0, in a Suffolk IV softball game Monday. Samantha Hauk went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Kingsmen (7-3).

Smithtown West 5, Sachem North 4: Alicia Killen drove in Miryah Paredes with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth to put Smithtown West ahead 5-4 in Suffolk II. Paredes and Killeen each had three hits and Sarah Chapman had two hits and two runs for the Bulls (4-6).

Miller Place 2, Glenn 0: Jessica Iavarone struck out 12 and walked none in a four-hitter to lead Miller Place (7-3) in Suffolk V.

Hauppauge 4, Islip 2: Lauren Romito’s two-out single drove in Faith Rella and Giuliana Abrascato in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Hauppauge (8-3) a 4-2 lead in its Suffolk IV win. Fania Abruscato singled to lead off the inning, stole second and was driven in by Loriann Connolly to tie the game at 2. Romito homered in the second.

Seaford 2, South Side 0: Anna Butler went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead Seaford (6-5) in Nassau ABC-I. Jamie Horodecki earned the win, pitching six innings, allowing no runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one. Butler also earned the save, pitching the seventh inning, allowing no hits, striking out one.

Syosset 6, Port Washington 4: Sarah Catalano scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on an error to break a tie at 3 to lead Syosset (2-8) in a Nassau AA-I/II crossover. Christina Iraggi hit a game-tying triple in the seventh for Syosset.

BASEBALL

Bethpage 9, Glen Cove 0: Richie Gennaro tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and allowed no walks and hit two batters to lead Bethpage (8-2) in Nassau A-III. Chris McGuggart went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Peter Schimmel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Valley Stream North 10, Floral Park 0: Chris Manzi struck out 10 in a six-inning perfect game to lead Valley Stream North (5-5) in Nassau A-IV. Joe Gisonda hit a home run and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and four runs.

Syosset 4, Farmingdale 3: Jacob Lee had a two-run single in the top the eighth inning to give Syosset (6-4) a 4-2 lead and pitched the final two innings to record the win in Nassau AA-I. P.J. Daniels went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Dylan Banks went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.

Sewanhaka 2, Lawrence 1: Nick Balletta’s walkoff walk broke a tie at 1 and led Sewanhaka (7-2) in Nassau Countywide. Steven Brendel struck out 13 in a complete game and went 2-for-4. Josh Estevez drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second to tie the score at 1.

Clarke 5, Locust Valley 4: Chris Giardino’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the seventh broke a tie at 3 for Clarke (8-1-1) in Nassau A-V. Brendan Turton struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Newfield 2, Northport 1: Mike Manzolillo struck out five in a three-hitter and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a squeeze bunt by Andrew Monda to lead Newfield (6-4) in Suffolk III. Manzolillo was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth and then stole second and third.

Southold 3, Hampton Bays 2: Michael Daddona scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, after Nick Gratwohl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, leading Southold (4-6) in Suffolk VIII. Nick Eckhartt started the Southold rally, connecting on a leadoff double before scoring on Connor Wilinski’s RBI single. Daddona, who finished 2-for-4 and earned the win in relief, drove in Wilinski with another RBI single.

Ward Melville 6, Brentwood 0: Max Nielsen allowed two walks and struck out 14 in a one-hit shutout to lead Ward Melville (7-3) in Suffolk I. Anthony Pascale went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Hauppauge 4, East Islip 3: Joe Esposito took the mound with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh and forced a fly out to lift Hauppauge (5-1) in Suffolk V. Ryan Levenberg tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out five. Ryan Boyle had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Center Moriches 2, Mattituck 1: Brad Sakellarides went 2-for-2 and had a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth to drive in Matt Alifano and break a tie at 1 for Center Moriches (13-0) in Suffolk VIII. Andy Auffant struck out five in a complete game. Bryce Grathwohl scored the tying run for Mattituck in the top of the sixth on a throwing error.

Rocky Point 3, Islip 1: Eric Maier struck out six in a two-hitter and allowed one earned run and one walk to lead Rocky Point (5-1) in Suffolk VI. Maier took a no-hitter into the seventh before allowing a one-out hit. Michael Gunning went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Alexander Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.