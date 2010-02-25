Thrilling game lives up to U.S.-Canada rivalry

It was the most thrilling game of the women's hockey tournament. And it left the Americans with the least satisfying silver medal in Olympic history.

Canada's 2-0 win in the women's gold-medal match last night confirmed the hosts' Olympic superiority in the sport - three straight golds, this one the sweetest, coming in Vancouver before the home crowd.

It also confirmed that there should be different rules for this event. Maybe a best-of-three finals between the two countries who are light years ahead of everyone else. Maybe a seven-game series, like the men's Canada-Soviet Union summit series 38 years ago that made hockey an international sport.

Last night, the Americans were equal to their Canadian counterparts in every way, except on the power play and in the faceoff circle.

Canada dominated on faceoffs, winning a crucial one late in the first period that led to 18-year-old Marie-Philip Poulin's second goal.

And those power plays. The U.S. had a pair of five-on-threes, lengthy ones, at crucial times. The first was a 39-second two-man advantage midway through the first with the game scoreless; the U.S. managed only one shot on Canada's standout goaltender, Shannon Szabados.

In the second, the Americans had a five-on-three for 1:37, a gift after two of Canada's veterans, Jayna Hefford and Becky Kellar, were called for delay of game. With the U.S. down 2-0, it was a prime chance to get back in the game or even tie it.

But again, the Americans managed only one shot on Szabados - and the shot, a quick try by Hilary Knight from the high slot, wasn't even a great scoring chance. The power-play unit did a lot of standing around, a lot of stationary passing, which gave the Canadians easy chances to block shots.

There still were 35 minutes to be played after those power plays expired, but it seemed the air went out of the Americans' attack.

Szabados made 28 saves, a few terrific ones, but Canada carried the play from then on, and especially so in the final five minutes of the game, when the ice seemed tilted into the U.S. zone.

It was a command performance on the big stage for Canada and its numerous three-time Olympic gold medalists, including captain Hayley Wickenheiser.

The four-time Olympic veterans on the American side - Angela Ruggiero (whose game-long battle with Canada's Gillian Apps wouldn't have looked out of place in a Game 7), Julie Chu and Natalie Darwitz - are not likely to come back for a fifth trip at gold. But the U.S. has some good, young players and will maintain this rivalry for as long as it can go on.

Before the game, IOC president Jacques Rogge said the inequality of women's hockey - the U.S. and Canada won their eight games leading up to last night by a combined 86-4 tally - has to end for women's hockey to have a long Olympic life.

"We cannot continue without improvement," Rogge said.

Until then, how about more U.S.-Canada?

It's the best, really the only, game in town for women's hockey, and it lived up to it last night.