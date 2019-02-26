Upcoming reunions: Schools, other events

Central Islip High school 1969. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 19 at the Plainview Holiday Inn. For more information, contact Verna Kelly-Spier at classreunion69@yahoo.com.

Connetquot High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 28 at Land’s End in Sayville. Email jharris146@gmail.com or visit Facebook group Connetquot High School Friends of Class of 1969 for more information; RSVP by March 31.

Connetquot High School 1979. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Aug. 16 at Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, 1715 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge; $128 includes dinner, dancing and refreshments. Email connetquot79@gmail.com to register. Visit connetquot79.wixsite.com/mysite for more information.

Levittown Memorial High School. A reunion for the classes of 1960-69 is July 19. Cocktail hour and buffet dinner is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Long Island Marriott Hotel, 101 James Doolittle Blvd., Uniondale. Email JoAnn Bongiovanni at promojoe11@hotmail.com.

Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 19 at the school. Contact Tom McCormick at tmaquinas@aol.com or 631-360-0232 for more information.

Holy Cross High School (Queens). A multi-class reunion for the classes of 1959, ’64, ’69, ’74, ’79, ’84, ’89, ’94, ’99, 2004, ’09, and ’14 is April 6 at Holy Cross High School in Flushing. All alumni who have graduated before 1964 are invited. Contact Art Louise, Class of ’64, at 718-217-1297 or email scidsman@aol.com.

North Babylon High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 19 at Captain Bill’s, Bay Shore. For more information, visit Facebook page North Babylon Class of 1969 50th reunion, as well as email Empresskam@hotmail.com.

Saints Joachim and Ankne School (Queens Village). A 95th anniversary/reunion for all years is June 1 at Immaculate Conception Center. Call 718-465-2230 for more information.

Southside Senior High School 1979. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 19 at the Gramercy Ballroom in Rockville Centre. Email Felice Kalvar Hectman at fhechtman@aol.com or Sara Axel at saxel95@aol.com for more information.

Syosset High School Class of 1969. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 6-8. We will spend the weekend partying at Glen Cove Mansion. For more information, email lablei@yahoo.com.

West Islip High School Class of 1969. A 50-year reunion is Aug. 9 at Captain Bill’s, Bay Shore. $60 per person includes buffet dinner, DJ and entertainment. Contact Pauline Rizzo-Mayer at ptmhcm@yahoo.com or visit infomeddnews.com/west-islip-high-school-class-of-69-50th-reunion for more information.

East Rockaway High school 1969. A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. Oct. 12 at MacArthur Park, 1 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre. Visit Facebook page East Rockaway Class of 1969 for more information.

Half Hollow Hills High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is 7 p.m.-midnight June 29 at the Holiday Inn Plainview, 215 Sunnyside Blvd. Cost is $75; includes cocktail hour, hot buffet, DJ and live music by 60 Niners Band. Contact Billy Grandner at 631-659-2968 or djbroncobilly@gmail.com for more information.

Seaford High school 1969. A 50-year reunion is June 15 at Captain Bill’s Restaurant in Bay Shore. Email Ellen Bialkowski Krapf at ebk24gomma@optonline.net or visit Facebook group page Seaford Class of 1969, 50th High School Reunion for more information.

Longwood High School 1964 and 1969. A 55-year and 50-year reunion brunch is at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 the Birchwood Restaurant, 512 Pulaski St., Riverhead. Classes from 1964 to 1970 are invited. Cost is $24.95 plus tax and tip. Reserve by March 15. Email jroesler1@optonline.net for more information.

Northport High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 28 in Northport. Contact Robert Lindstadt at lindst69@gmail.com or go to northport69.com for more information.

Patchogue High School Class 1969. A 50-year reunion is 8 p.m. July 20 at the Mill Pond Golf Course, Medford. $75 includes DJ, buffet dinner, beer, wine, soda, coffee and dessert. For more information regarding the reunion, ice breaker and Sunday brunch, contact Manny Felouzis at tsteacher@aol.com or 631-275-7924.

Southside Senior High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is in October. Email Peggy Snyder at pam122@aol.com for more information.

W.C. Mepham Class of 1969. A reunion is Aug. 10 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale. Visit mepam69reuion.com or email mepham69reuion@gmail.com.

Molloy college (Rockville Centre) 1969. A 50-year reunion is June 1 on the Rockville Centre campus. Email Mary Jane Reilly, Director of Alumni Relations at mreilly@molloy.edu for more information.

Martin Van Buren High School 1969 (Queens Village). A 50-year reunion is planned. Contact Robert Chiappone at r.chiappone@starpower.net for more information.

Riverhead High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 21 at Elks Lodge in Riverhead. Email tregula@optonline.net for more information.

Division Avenue High School 1979. A 40-year reunion is at 7 p.m. Oct. 5, American Legion Hall Levittown. Cost is $60 per person and includes DJ, food, beer, wine, soda, coffee and cake. Email dahs79reunion@gmail.com.

General Douglas MacArthur High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is July 27 at the Long Island Marriott, Uniondale. Email Howard Savlick at shj419@aol.com for more information.

Dominican Commercial High School 1969. A reunion is planned for 2019. Email Jean Foley Heath at docjph@yahoo.com or call 631-786-8968 for more information.

Christ The King High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is April 13 at the school. Email alumni@ctkny.org or call 718-366-7400, ext. 272 for more information and to register.

Kelenberg Memorial High School 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014. A multiclass reunion is June 22 at the school. Mass at 6 p.m. followed by a private cocktail party from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit kellenberg.org/alumni or contact the Alumni Office at 516-292-0200, ext. 396 or email alumni@kellenberg.org.

Miller Place High School. A 30-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 27 at the Miller Place Inn. Email ozols4@me.com for more information.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Lindenhurst) 1968. A reunion is 7:30-11 p.m. Jan. 11 in Melville. Cost is $50 per person. Call Maureen Noone at 631-404-8221.

St. Agnes Cathedral High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is planned for September. Email Patty Foos at fooosball@optonline.net for more information.

Merrick/Bellmore Friends. An informal gathering/reunion for those who graduated from JFK High School who currently live in Florida is at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel & Spa, 1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, Florida. Call Ronald Steiger at 917-907-3394 for more information.

John H. Glenn High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 14. Email Mike Egan at ICD217@aol.com. for more information.

Oceanside High School 1969. A 50-year reunion is July 20. For more information, email Denise Gerstenfield at Oceanside1969classreunion@gmail.com.

Compiled by Darlene Gein