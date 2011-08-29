Upstate NY tourist areas heavily flooded

ALBANY -- There was little time for many New Yorkers to feel relief yesterday that Irene wasn't as bad as billed, and residents of some mountain communities remained shocked by devastation brought by record flooding from the tropical storm.

Even as some roads were cleared, people in parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills remained isolated, with local homes, roads and municipal buildings destroyed or damaged.

In the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, authorities watched rising creeks and rivers as hundreds of thousands of homes remained without power, more National Guard soldiers were deployed to help clean up, and flooding at a busy section of the New York State Thruway worsened.

Major roads including two long stretches of the thruway were closed for yesterday's morning rush. In some Hudson Valley communities, scores of local roads were impassable while in the North Country, the two main routes around Lake Placid were flooded.

The heart of the Adirondacks tourist region was punished by heavy rains that pushed creeks and rivers over their banks, closed roads and washed away buildings, including the fire station in Keene, swept away by the raging Dart Brook. There were also many reports of barns and houses being lifted and swept away.

The forecast for flooding on the Mohawk River eased yesterday morning at Schenectady, where officials feared high water might threaten the city's drinking water well fields and sewage treatment plant.

Meanwhile, 150 Montgomery County residents were forced from their homes by flooding on the Schoharie Creek. Nine bridges were destroyed in Schoharie County and 40 roads were closed. Another 150 residents in Delaware County were in shelters, more than 80 in Greene County and more than 100 in Ulster County.

In Albany County, Sharon Stein, 68, was swept away and drowned in a rain-swollen creek as she and her husband were evacuating their New Scotland home Sunday afternoon, state police said.

State police in Delaware County said Rozalia Gluck, 82, of Brooklyn, drowned when the Catskills cabin she was staying in was swamped by flooding Sunday morning in the village of Fleischmanns, 40 miles northwest of Kingston.