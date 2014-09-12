Village of Westbury to vet taxi dispatchers after 'issue'

The Village of Westbury will require taxicab dispatchers to submit to background checks, in a bid to better regulate the workers.

Previously, drivers of cabs or prearranged for-hire vehicles were subject to the background checks, including filing licensing and fingerprint records. The board approved the measure for dispatchers at its trustees meeting on Aug. 7.

“There was an issue with a dispatcher,” said Mayor Peter Cavallaro. “We said to ourselves, ‘we don’t check them the same way,’” noting they are in possession of sensitive information -- such as when people are leaving their homes.