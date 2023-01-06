Volunteer expo on Saturday

Riverhead’s Anti-Bias Task Force is hosting its first Community Service Expo on Saturday to offer people opportunities to volunteer locally.

The expo seeks to match those interested in community volunteer work with not-for-profits that best fit their interests, abilities and time they can give, the task force said in a news statement. Dozens of options for expo attendees will be available, from working at local food pantries to walking dogs, bookkeeping, raking leaves, helping beekeepers and more.

Cindy Clifford, co-chair of the task force, said the expo will also have activities for children, including making personal greeting cards for local seniors.

“Gathering these wonderful local groups makes it easy to find a way to give back while doing something you enjoy and feel good about,” Clifford said.

The expo is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA