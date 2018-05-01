April may be recalled as the month that tried the patience of Long Islanders, as they waited and waited, asking, “Will spring ever come?”

Despite two blips of 70-degree days around mid-month, April came in at 3.2 degrees below the monthly average, which is 49.1 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where records have been kept since September 1963.

Of the month’s 30 days, 22 of them came in at below normal, according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a graphic Tuesday, showing how few days registered warmer than normal.

Snow, however — well, there was plenty of that compared with other years. The airport saw 4.6 inches of snow, all of it falling on April 2, which is 4 inches above normal for the month.

As for May, a warmup is underway this first week, with forecasters looking at sunny and mostly sunny skies and temperatures heading up to 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Said weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola, “it does seem we finally did get rid of the pattern” that kept people bundled up, and that “winter is gone.”