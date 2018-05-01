TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
NewsWeather

It’s official: April was pretty cold on Long Island

Of the month’s 30 days, 22 of them came in at below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

It was a cold, windy walk at Smith

It was a cold, windy walk at Smith Point County Beach on April 15. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

April may be recalled as the month that tried the patience of Long Islanders, as they waited and waited, asking, “Will spring ever come?”

Despite two blips of 70-degree days around mid-month, April came in at 3.2 degrees below the monthly average, which is 49.1 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, where records have been kept since September 1963.

Of the month’s 30 days, 22 of them came in at below normal, according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a graphic Tuesday, showing how few days registered warmer than normal.

Snow, however — well, there was plenty of that compared with other years. The airport saw 4.6 inches of snow, all of it falling on April 2, which is 4 inches above normal for the month.

As for May, a warmup is underway this first week, with forecasters looking at sunny and mostly sunny skies and temperatures heading up to 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Said weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola, “it does seem we finally did get rid of the pattern” that kept people bundled up, and that “winter is gone.”

More news

Patrol officers and Marine Bureau units respond to Police respond to report of body in water
Long Beach officials will have a public hearing City to present budget proposal with tax hike
Henry Schein Inc. has hired Jonathan Koch as Henry Schein names new head of dental business
John Venditto arrives at the federal courthouse in Witness: Singh's problems were at the top of the pile
Allison Moses Nistico, 53, of Commack, a program Social worker who was 'everybody's mom' dies
A school bus was involved in a crash Police: 2 hurt when school bus, cars collide