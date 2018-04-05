It may seem just too surreal to start thinking of the upcoming hurricane season, with the potential for April snow for Long Island still on the horizon, and as areas in the southeastern United States and Caribbean still struggle to recover from the havoc unleashed from last year’s parade of major storms.

Still, Colorado State University on Thursday released its first of several outlook reports, this one anticipating slightly above-average activity for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Above-average, yes, but still bringing expectations for fewer than last year’s 10 hurricanes, six of which went on to become major.

This year’s early prediction is for 14 named storms, seven of them becoming hurricanes, and three of them becoming major, which means Category 3 or higher, based on wind speeds. That’s just above the long-term average of 12 named storms, 6.5 of them hurricanes, with two of them major, the report said.

As authors Philip J. Klotzbach and Michael M. Bell seek to hit home each year for those living near the coast, “It only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

Long Island was pretty much spared last year — which marked the fifth anniversary of superstorm Sandy — though areas of the South Shore and East End in September did experience high surf, coastal flooding and dune erosion from what had been Hurricane Jose, which lingered for days just to the southeast.

Much this year ultimately depends on whether or not El Niño conditions develop, as that climate pattern, signaled by warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, brings about upper level winds in the Caribbean and Atlantic that tear storms apart as they start forming.

At this point, “We do not anticipate a significant El Niño event this summer/fall,” Colorado State researchers said in a release.

Also, sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic are “slightly cooler than normal,” and as such, “provide less fuel for tropical cyclone formation and intensification,” they said.

However, the report’s authors say there is considerable uncertainty regarding what those temperatures will be during the peak of the season, which the National Hurricane Center says runs from mid-August to late October.

Klotzbach, a research scientist, pointed last year in a season wrap-up to “the record-breaking levels of hurricane activity that occurred during September” with Harvey, Irma and Maria, “the most notable storms of 2017, leaving paths of death and destruction in their wake.”

The next Colorado State updates are planned for May 31, July 2 and Aug 2, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issuing its first outlook in late May.