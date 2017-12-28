TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 16° Good Morning
Few Clouds 16° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Tips for coping with the bitter cold temperature on Long Island

Keep those portable generators outside, away from your home. Be on alert for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With bitter cold temperatures gripping Long Island, health professionals are advising residents on ways to cope and stay safe while at home and outside.

Here are a few tips from officials at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow:

  • Do not heat your home with gas stoves, ovens, clothes dryers or candles. If using a space heater, follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and do not use extension cords. Unplug the space heater when not in use.
  • Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected each year.
  • Install a carbon monoxide alarm in your home that meets safety standards. Battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery backup are available.
  • Never use a portable generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane or natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside your home. Always put these units in outside areas away from doors, windows, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
  • Wear warm, loosefitting, lightweight clothing in layers. Clothing made of wool or synthetic fibers such as polypropylene offers more insulation than cotton. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and have a hood.
  • Seek medical attention if you see signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Symptoms of frostbite include the loss of feeling and white or pale extremities. Signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech, drowsiness and exhaustion.

In addition, the cold weather can also have adverse effects on pets, officials from the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. The organization asks residents to abide by the following:

  • Keep pets indoors during freezing temperatures. If left outside unattended, they are vulnerable to frostbite or can become disoriented and freeze to death.
  • Dogs who are ill, old, very young, or short-haired cannot endure prolonged exposure to winter weather. Take them out only to relieve themselves. Many dogs need boots in winter weather, regardless of coat length. If your dog frequently lifts up his paws, whines or stops on his walks, his feet are uncomfortably cold and may need dog booties for his paws.
  • When animals get frostbite, the skin can turn red, white or gray and scaly. If you suspect frostbite, contact your veterinarian immediately.
Headshot

Candice Ferrette writes about public and private colleges and universities, focusing on the rapid changes in higher education at the national, state and local levels.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Brookhaven Town Hall, seen in an undated photo. Town wants to buy Culper spy ring property
East Hampton Town Hall is shown on Feb. New parking lot moves closer to reality, town says
Commuters wait on the platform for the westbound LIRR: Broken rails cause delays, cancellations
This Feb. 7, 2015 photo shows a feeding My Turn: Florida trip made me miss frigid LI
Momo's Clubhouse in Syosset New indoor play center opens on LI
A barbecue chicken quesadilla is served at Crazy LI luncheonette reopens in larger location
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE